Essentially, then, social vampires are those people who are forever waiting to talk about themselves. Who derail entire conversations with unrelated anecdotes, who don’t listen to anything anyone else is saying, and who talk and talk and talk without drawing breath. And they are, too, those people who tend to overstay their welcome – which can be as literal as, yes, being the last one to leave the party.

So, setting all talk of Buffy and pointy wooden stakes aside, what can we do about the social vampires in our life?

Well, here’s what we’ve learned…

How does social vampirism impact us?

“Social vampirism can take a toll on our relationships and wellbeing,” says McMahon. “Feeling socially or emotionally drained after hanging out with someone doesn’t exactly leave us feeling eager for the next time so it can push people away.

“It can also be quite tricky to manage how we feel after such meetups. We can become exhausted after just a couple of hours, and, when our social capacity is filled to the brim, we might start to withdraw from company – and this, in the long term, can leave us feeling lonely and potentially quite low.”