How to deal with a sore loser, according to experts

For many of us, of course, the ‘sore losers’ in our lives will not be anywhere near as dangerous as Trump; instead, they will be the colleagues who missed out on promotions, the friends who didn’t meet their goals, or the family members who’ve lost a particularly rowdy game of Monopoly.

And, when it comes to helping these loved ones through their disappointment, O’Kane has the following advice to share.

“Here are my four tips for dealing with a sore loser,” he says.

“Firstly, allow them to express their dissatisfaction initially but try to encourage them to step out of the emotions and adopt a more rational, measured response.

“Next, remember that direct, honest communication challenging the person’s behaviour will be helpful for them. Pitying them, and encouraging them to continue in ‘poor loser’ mode, will only reinforce the problem.”