Of course, in the same way that it’s natural to have stalked his ex, it’s also natural to not want to meet her either – particularly when you have built a narrative up in your head. Specifically, that meeting her will be torturous and intimidating. There is no denying that meeting an ex is awkward – the unsaid words, the judgemental looks – but it’s part and parcel of this strange social formality. But in actual fact, meeting your boyfriend’s ex might be the push you need to get out of the stalking zone, confront what it is you think is intimidating and, crucially, move on. Consider this christening an opportunity to see beyond the sphere of social media. I understand the dread, I really do, but you would be doing yourself, your boyfriend and your relationship such a disservice if you let this get in the way of you attending on the day.

As much as the temptation will be there over the next month to go ham on social media stalking, try to slow it down as best you can. (It’s likely, her friends are advising her to do the same thing.) If there is anything we have learned from those early snooping sessions on Facebook to stalking on social media now, it’s that comparison culture is toxic. What might have once been fodder for a Friday night in with the girls has developed into something we, as a generation, are crippling ourselves with every day.

This enforced break from social media stalking will give you a chance to live in your relationship and feel a sense of confidence, rather than dread, when you do meet at the christening. I’m sure like most things, the reality won’t be nearly as bad as the version of events you have built up in your head. You might find that you actually like her, you might find that you are immediately struck with all the reasons why the relationship ended, you might find that you feel completely indifferent to her, and most importantly you might find a sense of calm now that the meeting is over. But in order to feel any of those things, you have to be brave enough to live in your present and let go of his past.