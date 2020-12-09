The events of this year have given us plenty to worry about – which means that many of us are living on the periphery of near-constant stress.

As the body rushes to produce cortisol in a heightened state of fight-or-flight, this strain will surface in different ways.

For some, it will appear as brain fog: that woolly feeling where you just can’t seem to focus, no matter how hard you try. For others, it will manifest as fatigue. Stress is a physically and emotionally exhausting state to be in, hence its close relationship with burnout.