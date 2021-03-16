At that time, getting out of the house to go to school was like escapism – even though I couldn’t keep up with it. My grades started to fall as soon as the twins were born so I didn’t do so well in my last year. I ended up taking a gap year between sixth form and university so that I could look after the twins because I knew I couldn’t struggle with education while taking care of them at such a young age.

When I did eventually go to university I moved out of my parents’ house and that was really tough, particularly the first couple of weeks. I was away from home and didn’t have a social life or any friends at that time. But it was a good decision to push myself out of my comfort zone because I started to socialise more and build connections with people.

One thing I want to do is break the stigma around young carers moving out of home. I get judged a lot by other carers who say that because I no longer live with my parents, my responsibilities no longer count as caring. I just don’t know where that idea comes from. For me it’s important to have my own space where I can be vulnerable and then pick myself back up again when I need to. It’s so much better to be in a good mental state so that you can support someone else. If you’re not OK, I guarantee that you won’t be able to provide the care that you need to.