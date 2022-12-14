When does the ‘talking stage’ start working against you?

After a week without speaking, I went on a date with the boy I had been so certain I was going to fall in love with. When we kissed, the intimacy that had been there just days before was gone. I was suddenly acutely aware that we didn’t know each other properly yet, but because we had already established an intense, emotional – albeit mainly online – dynamic, it was nearly impossible to backtrack. How do you go from telling someone you miss them and sharing every detail of your day to starting from scratch and finding out about each other slowly? You can’t.

I ended things – with a long in-person conversation, and then, more definitively, in a final text message. We knew so much about each other, but I’d realised something: there’s a difference between knowing a lot about someone and actually knowing them. “I know the version of me you’re projecting, and you know the version of me I’m projecting,” I told him, “but neither of those people are who really are.” Texting a lot just made it easier to create those projections in a controlled environment, giving us a medium to transmit a curated version of ourselves in between meetings in real life. I had burned up months of getting to know each other in a matter of weeks – but I’d read the Wikipedia article instead of the book.

Going forward, I’m trying to be more intentional when I text the people I’m seeing casually. My rule, in the early stages, is that texting is just for logistics: when and where am I next seeing you? This allows me to focus on real life – and the anticipation in the run-up to seeing someone I like in person is proving so much more exciting than seeing their name flash up on my phone screen.

When I’m getting to know someone, I want to know who they are, not who they present themselves as. Are they kind to strangers? Are they rude to waiters? What makes them laugh and what does their voice sound like when they’re worried? How does it feel when their hand brushes mine? I want to find out about them, and not just the version of them that exists only in words on a screen. Because the talking stage is exactly that: just talk.