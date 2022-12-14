When does the ‘talking stage’ start working against you?
When writer Ismene Ormonde began dating again following the end of a long-term relationship, she found herself pulled in by the false intimacy of long, drawn-out ‘talking stages’.
When I started dating a month after my first and last long-term relationship ended in September, my friends cautioned me not to let conversations on dating apps ramble on for too long. “This isn’t Jane Austen,” one friend told me, “Message them, confirm they’re not a serial killer, then get a date booked in.”
She was alluding to something I’d always suspected about the ‘talking stage’, the early period in a relationship when you’re getting to know each other, often in the absence of actually meeting. I’d always thought it was a nebulous, liminal and all-too-digital dynamic that had nothing to do with real-life relationships. Surely I could avoid it with enough forwardness on my part, right? Wrong.
A few weeks in, I was seeing three people on a casual basis and texting all of them multiple times a day – exchanging paragraphs and paragraphs about our days, our feelings, the books we were reading and what we were up to that week. I’d wake up to clusters of messages on my notification screen and reply to them over my morning coffee. And at work on my laptop. And on the Tube home in the evening.
It was a heady experience: my own personal attention economy. The butterflies I felt when a message lit up my phone screen were the same ones that fluttered through my body when I walked into a bar and saw one of them sitting waiting for me (I’d met up with them all a few times) or when our knees brushed under the table. The texting only seemed to increase the feeling of intimacy between each date.
At the time, this constant texting felt exciting – and also what I thought should be happening at this point. Many people, particularly Gen Z, who grew up with smartphones, place enormous value on how much a love interest texts them. On #DatingTok, the TikTok sub-community that unpacks sex and relationships, the general consensus is that if someone really likes you, they won’t be able to go a day without texting you – and this sort of constant communication with a person you might only be casually seeing is encouraged.
It’s not surprising, then, that regular text communication can feel so meaningful in a romantic context. Studies have shown that notifications on our phones have a similar neurological effect to positive social stimuli. When we’re anticipating or receiving a message, the reward pathways in our brains are activated and release a hit of dopamine, reinforcing the association between texting and feeling good. I loved the feeling of watching the messages come through, piling up in my notification centre out of the corner of my eye. But the anxiety I’d feel waiting for a reply was equally powerful, and this made me wonder if this approach to the ‘talking stage’ was in fact healthy. Why did I feel this desire to text the people I was seeing constantly, even if it wasn’t serious?
Rachel, a 23-year-old legal analyst in London, was in a relationship for three years before it ended at the beginning of this year. She’s now dating again and says the talking stage can be “a source of validation”.
“With your friendships or a partner you’re already comfortable, so you don’t worry about the fact they’re not responding to you,” she says. “Whereas [in casual relationships] there’s this sense of vulnerability, so when they text you, it feels like a meaningful affirmation.” And when you’re waiting around for a text back, it’s easy to spiral (think of the “nvm he replied” meme format).
As time went on, I noticed another issue with the talking stage: how much of myself I was giving away. I started to find myself unable to just exist with a thought, an idea or a moment; I was constantly translating experiences into texts, as if I didn’t exist without a reflection in the form of a WhatsApp message. Just two months into seeing someone, I felt like I’d already told him everything about my life.
Hanna Elson, a popular creator on #DatingTok, tells me that she sees a lot of negative conversation in the community around this topic. Texting someone a lot instead of opting to meet in real life in the early stages of dating “takes away the beauty of getting to know someone and learning about someone, and learning about yourself”. Not only does the high level of communication during the talking stage create an emotional dependency, but it can ramp up the intimacy very quickly. “I always tell my friends if they feel like they’re texting someone too much, it’s like: do you think that’s something you could say on a date?”
“Texting multiple times a day can create a false sense of intimacy and trust,” says Kate Mansfield, a dating and relationships coach. “This can then cause us to confuse intimacy with intensity.” In the early stages of dating, she recommends holding back a little and keeping your sense of self, rather than immediately sharing everything about yourself with other people.
Looking back, I could have used Kate’s advice. “I can see myself falling in love with him,” I told my friends about a boy I’d known for a month. It felt like I knew him and he knew me – on a level where love was the only possible conclusion – yet we hadn’t spent that much time together in person.
India, a 27-year-old social media consultant in London, had a similar experience during the talking stage of a relationship. “Within two weeks, I felt like he was my boyfriend because we were texting all day long.” But as time went on, she realised that the image she had of him wasn’t real. “When you’re texting too much, you’re developing this relationship with someone who is in your phone. It’s your projection of them.” She describes “getting the ick” when things didn’t come across well via texts: the way he dressed or the sound of his laugh, for example.
In the hope of returning to reality, I asked the people I was seeing if we could reduce our texting between dates. In the week running up to my next date, I found myself reaching to message them over and over again. And then, every time, stopping myself. Instead, I sat with my feelings and my thoughts before I gave them away to someone else.
After a week without speaking, I went on a date with the boy I had been so certain I was going to fall in love with. When we kissed, the intimacy that had been there just days before was gone. I was suddenly acutely aware that we didn’t know each other properly yet, but because we had already established an intense, emotional – albeit mainly online – dynamic, it was nearly impossible to backtrack. How do you go from telling someone you miss them and sharing every detail of your day to starting from scratch and finding out about each other slowly? You can’t.
I ended things – with a long in-person conversation, and then, more definitively, in a final text message. We knew so much about each other, but I’d realised something: there’s a difference between knowing a lot about someone and actually knowing them. “I know the version of me you’re projecting, and you know the version of me I’m projecting,” I told him, “but neither of those people are who really are.” Texting a lot just made it easier to create those projections in a controlled environment, giving us a medium to transmit a curated version of ourselves in between meetings in real life. I had burned up months of getting to know each other in a matter of weeks – but I’d read the Wikipedia article instead of the book.
Going forward, I’m trying to be more intentional when I text the people I’m seeing casually. My rule, in the early stages, is that texting is just for logistics: when and where am I next seeing you? This allows me to focus on real life – and the anticipation in the run-up to seeing someone I like in person is proving so much more exciting than seeing their name flash up on my phone screen.
When I’m getting to know someone, I want to know who they are, not who they present themselves as. Are they kind to strangers? Are they rude to waiters? What makes them laugh and what does their voice sound like when they’re worried? How does it feel when their hand brushes mine? I want to find out about them, and not just the version of them that exists only in words on a screen. Because the talking stage is exactly that: just talk.
Images: Getty