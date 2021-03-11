However, for many millennials, it’s bigger than an annoyance you’ll deal with later.

Telephonophobia is on the rise, with a recent survey indicating 76% of millennials feel anxious when the phone rings.

This is something my friend Becky identifies with. A successful career in comms (where she talks a lot), the life and soul of any party (where she talks a lot), yet when the phone rings, she struggles to get over the psychological barrier she feels in picking up. “Generally, my phone ringing sends me into panic,” she tells me. “Even when it’s my family, even more so when the call is spontaneous and even worse during lockdown. An unplanned phone call sets off a fight or flight reaction within me.”

In the majority of cases like these, psychotherapist, couples counsellor and author of The Phone Addiction Workbook, Hilda Burke, explains anxiety usually stems from the interaction itself rather than the phone ringing: “Without time to prepare, we panic about whether we’ll say the right thing or reveal too much of ourselves which we’ll regret later,” she says.

It’s true, in the real world we have time to draft and redraft that message or filter and re-filter that photo. “In a social media age, we’re in control of how we present ourselves, even if it’s not a true reflection of how we’re feeling. On the phone, all of that gets stripped away and in the moment that can feel untolerable,” Hilda adds.

There’s no denying, someone’s voice carries emotions that are much harder to hide and often create a heightened level of intimacy than a faceless text. I, for one, know when I’m caught off guard with no chance to rehearse, the barriers are down and I get to the more meaningful conversations quicker.

This is something Megan, a London dweller originally from Belfast, has found over the past year, where spontaneous calls have revived fading friendships. “Before Covid, no-one back home could ever find the time to chat, or when we did, conversations were rushed and full of small talk. Eventually we started to drift,” she says. But as her days became emptier, she began picking up the phone to friends randomly, incorporating them into her everyday moments. “No-one was doing much of anything, so what harm could a little call to show I was thinking of them do?” Megan muses, “Spontaneous calls have felt a much more effective way of keeping friendships alive which right now, feels more important than ever.”