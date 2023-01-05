Dating in 2023: ‘Thawing’ is the dating trend seeing singles rekindle old relationships that ended due to bad timing
The thawing dating trend is a result of people becoming more empathetic to the struggles of everyday life, leaving room to rekindle things with a former partner.
You know when they say sometimes the timing just isn’t right? Turns out, it’s not just a cliche friends tell you when things don’t go in your favour – especially when it comes to dating and relationships.
Whether a relationship has come to an end due to work commitments taking over or family issues that get in the way, “it was just bad timing” is often something we tell each other but rarely acknowledge in its entirety. However, a new dating trend is highlighting just how much timing impacts relationships and why there are some people we shouldn’t write off immediately.
According to Match, ‘thawing’ is an emerging dating trend that many singles are embracing in 2023. After a couple of years of unexpected events, from the pandemic to the cost of living crisis, people are becoming more empathetic to the struggles of everyday life. Now singles are keener than ever to be open and honest about their situation, leaving room to rekindle things with a former partner.
“Rekindling may take time, but with a dose of patience and leaving space for the other to rebuild dialogue, singles are hopeful it will lead to a date well worth the wait,” a Match spokesperson said.
This decision to put a relationship or potential partner on ‘freeze’ and potentially thaw out a relationship at a later stage, signifies a big shift in how dating and relationships are approached – particularly on social media.
In a world where people claim to ditch potential partners after one ‘ick’ and share just how willing they are to cut people off, thawing represents an interesting dichotomy to this narrative, and presents people as open to learning, growth and, most importantly, being vulnerable.
Now, thawing does come with its risks – not every ex or potential BF is worth rekindling and sometimes a relationship ending due to poor timing could mask something deeper that was yet to reach the surface.
This is why it’s important to consider whether a relationship is worth thawing and why it’s key to ask yourself some important questions before rekindling an old romance.
Relationship expert Callisto Adams previously told Stylist that it’s important to be truthful about why the relationship ended and to consider whether the relationship you’re re-embarking on is something you’d recommend to a friend if they were in your position.
“This will give you a different perspective on the situation,” said Adams. “You’ll be able to judge it from an outside point of view and would have yourself consider what’s best for you.”
Adams added that being real with yourself is key, along with asking the question: what has really changed?
“It’s inevitable that you and your ex will have changed in your time apart, which is bound to make your relationship different the second time around,” she said.
“By asking yourself how you’ve both changed, you may be able to predict how the relationship will change, too.”
Thaw with caution.
Image: Getty