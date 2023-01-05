You know when they say sometimes the timing just isn’t right? Turns out, it’s not just a cliche friends tell you when things don’t go in your favour – especially when it comes to dating and relationships.

Whether a relationship has come to an end due to work commitments taking over or family issues that get in the way, “it was just bad timing” is often something we tell each other but rarely acknowledge in its entirety. However, a new dating trend is highlighting just how much timing impacts relationships and why there are some people we shouldn’t write off immediately.