I’m a relationship therapist and this is the one argument all couples need to have

It’s a couple’s first session with me and, as always, I begin by asking them why they have come to a couple therapist for help. Like so many of the people who have sat in those chairs before them, the answer comes down to one thing. “Well, we are struggling to communicate,” says the woman. “It’s true; we’ve stopped being able to talk about even the little things without having an argument,” her partner agrees without hesitation.

This struggle with communication is the number one issue I address in my work as a couple therapist. In fact, so much so that it’s the first issue I chose to explore in my book Five Arguments All Couples (Need To) Have, which came out earlier this year, because improving this aspect of a relationship is the foundation for sorting out all other issues. Whether it’s resentments about carrying too much invisible load or feeling like you’ve lost the spark in your sex life, it all comes back to looking at the way that a couple communicates.

This isn’t a revelation. It’s something most of us have probably recognised in a relationship at some point. But probe what may seem like a trivial argument over the washing up and you can see that they’re really about communication and, if seized, an opportunity to get better at it. It’s in these moments when we so often get each other wrong, even with the best of intentions, and we’re left with an angry feeling of “you never listen to me”. It’s this feeling that so often underlies the arguments that couples have with each other and, as my client said, gets in the way of talking about “even the little things.”