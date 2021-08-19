All the time I felt who I was wasn’t right – that I wasn’t gregarious enough because I didn’t want to do all the things he wanted but I felt that I should. That his way was the right way because he was older, cooler, better looking. Being with him, I had stumbled into a much-coveted role and I wasn’t going to let it go however bad it was for me. I was unhappy but I blamed myself for that unhappiness. I thought the things I liked, and my friends, weren’t good enough for him, so we saw his friends and did his things. He rang, I waited. My obsession was all-consuming.

It ended very casually on his part. He didn’t want to be tied down. For me, it was like being one of those cartoon characters scrabbling for hold and finding only thin air so plummeting to the ground. I had no grip on him and I knew it. He disappeared out of my life as quickly as he came into it. But still I hung around in the street where we’d first met, hoping to bump into him for an impromptu reunion. But he didn’t walk down the street again. I made my friend go to one of the pubs he drank in, and sat at the bar all done up waiting on the off chance he’d appear. Just as we were leaving, he walked in as part of a group, threw me a look of surprise and carried on inside. It had gone full circle; I was back to chasing him across London.