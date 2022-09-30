It’s unfortunate that Levine’s infidelity has been played out in the public arena for the court of public opinion to go to town on. But what fundamentally needs to change is our culture’s understanding of why people rove outside their own relationships in the first place. “Infidelity is the surface action which indicates deeper-rooted issues for those involved,” says Munro. “It signals that someone’s needs are not being met and the only way they are able to communicate that is through their actions.”

She adds that people who cheat have not cultivated mature ways to communicate their feelings, wants and needs, turning instead to their actions as ways to communicate. “It can be easy to blame and criticise,” Munro continues. “But for those I have worked with and who have cheated, it has been a pivotal turning point in their lives. If someone sits with the responsibility of betraying their partner’s trust and the depth of emotional harm that does, it can be a portal for huge transformation. We can’t hate ourselves into better people, so it requires sitting with why we did this and developing compassion for what these wounded parts need in order to create healthier relationships in the future.” If you look at cheating through this lens, you can see that in many cases – without wishing to generalise – the third party who gets embroiled is collateral damage.

A few years ago, I interviewed women about what it’s really like being the other woman in an affair. Some didn’t know the person they were seeing had a partner. For those that did, there are moments of self-loathing, of hating yourself for what you’re doing. The response was unanimous: behind closed doors, it’s a lonely experience. You feel like the dirty secret, the one he sexts when his partner is in the shower, the woman he stashes away and will never be seen in public with.

The other woman trope is a mechanism of the patriarchy, a weapon to divide rather than unite women. Women are pitted against other women, encouraged to compare each other’s looks and compete for the male gaze, so it makes sense we’re encouraged to hate the other woman. She’s supposed to symbolise everything we’re not and the ways we’ve fallen short as a partner. But, as long as women blame other women for men’s actions, men can continue to evade the consequences of their bad behaviour.

When I think back to my own experience, it feels deeply unfair. At the time, I was 20 years old, seriously lacking in self-esteem and deeply ashamed of what I’d done. I longed to be forgiven, for my friendship group to take me back. But it never happened. What I did was wrong and I have held myself accountable. But it takes two. So, why was I the only person facing the consequences? Years later, I have replayed this period of my life in my head countless times – losing all my friends, being uninvited from events, crying for hours because I felt so ostracised and publicly shamed. Seeing society’s reactions to celebrities’ infidelity only serves as a brutal reminder of that dark time – the other woman always pays the dearest price of all.