The real reason ‘the ick’ ruins relationships

As the ick becomes a growing topic of conversation, though, I can’t help but worry it’s going to make all of us even more paranoid when dating, desperately performing the most perfect version of ourselves. The result, of course, is a lack of authenticity. For Zoe, a 27-year-old Londoner who works at a digital start-up, this became a problem when she found the ick cropping up everywhere. “I was so easily put off by someone that it was becoming a problem,” she explains. “It wasn’t fair on the guys I was dating, so I took all the apps off my phone and spent some time getting to know myself a bit more. I wasn’t ready for a relationship and I guess that was my body’s way of telling me. After about a year, I went back to it and I’m now in an ick-free relationship. It was way more about me than any of the guys before.”

Other times, though, the ick serves a serious purpose. Remember Ella, who was grossed out by a picture of her new boyfriend in a shiny jacket? Well, she ignored her ick and stayed with this man for two years. “It took me that long to realise his lack of style was due to a severe lack of curiosity about life in general,” she says. It goes to show that the ick isn’t something we should necessarily try to ignore as it can come from a place of instinctiveness. It’s a gut feeling and we all know that trusting your gut can often be the right thing to do, while over-thinking things can lead to us talking ourselves out of something we know deep down is right.

But whatever you do, and it might go without saying, but don’t tell someone that you’re dumping them because of your ick, says Lala. “I don’t think it’s good to tell people why you got the ick because it’s often irrational and so individual. If, for example, somebody said to me: ‘I don’t want to see you anymore and the reason why is because you had a bit of mayonnaise on your top lip for half an hour,’ then that would make me so paranoid in future relationships. Don’t tell me about your ick because it’s not about me, it’s actually a reflection of you.” Of course, women, too, are not immune from giving the ick to partners. For James, 29, it was something as trivial as his date’s hobby that turned him off. “She was really into Depop and eBay and wanted to spend almost every weekend going to vintage fairs to find stuff to resell. It did my head in,” he says.

So while it’s important to keep the ick in check so we don’t self-sabotage for the wrong reasons, it can also be our body’s way of telling us when a potential partner isn’t a good match. Maybe, then, it’s time to actually lean into the ick and learn more about ourselves and what we want and need from relationships in the process. And if it turns out the ick might have more to tell us than the we give it credit for, then maybe it’s our job to listen.