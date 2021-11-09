We all have particular friends we call for in different stages of our lives. There’s the friend we turn to for lengthy catch-ups, filled with nostalgia and reminiscing on all the things we used to get up to in our youth. Then there’s the friend you know is always up for a bottle of wine and a good laugh no matter the occasion. And the friend you call when you’re at your most vulnerable and need a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on.

While these different friendship strands exist, sometimes we may feel guilty for having friends that fit particular moments in our lives – but this TikTok shows us that having different types of friends that serve different purposes is not only pretty common, it’s also OK.