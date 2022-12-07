“One of those is openness – being open to another person’s point of view, to your inner feelings, to fresh experiences, to life itself,” she says.

“The quality of openness is something we need to nurture and fortify throughout life in so many ways. It’s difficult to stay open to new possibilities – it feels exposing and vulnerable and risky to get your hopes up and invite more pain – but when we are preoccupied with the obstacles, we get in our own way.”

According to Weber, another important element to cultivating a happier existence or relationship is by embracing the darkness. Of course, that doesn’t mean overlooking wrongdoing, hurt or hard situations. But acknowledging that relationships, work and even our mental state won’t always be perfect is a good first step to understanding when things are generally more right than wrong.

“It helps to embrace the tensions and tolerate frustrations without getting overwhelmed by all that’s wrong and could go wrong. Many of us are self-destructive and angry but also wonderful and caring. We’re contradictions. I think many of us get too weighed down with focusing on the burdens and struggle to enjoy experiences and notice where we are,” Weber says.