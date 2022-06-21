“It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that our friendships should always be perfect,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “But friendships are just like any other relationship – they involve two people and each person brings their own set of baggage and expectations.

“As a result, friendships can be complicated, and it’s normal for there to be ups and downs.”

In her list of harmful beliefs people have about friendships, Prescott says many of us believe we need to tell our friends everything.

“It’s important to be open and honest with your friends, but that doesn’t mean you need to tell them every detail of your life,” she writes.