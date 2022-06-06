But when I lost my baby in 2020, I finally understood how terrible a friend Bonnie is. That brutal “it happens to everyone” message came when I was at my lowest and left me disgusted, angry and disappointed. Her lack of empathy was something I really couldn’t forgive. Since then, we’ve become much more distant.

The one good thing to have come out of the pandemic is that I’ve only seen her a couple of times in the last few years – I’ve welcomed the space lockdown gave me from her, but I wish I’d used it to confront her about that text – and her behaviour in general – head on. The last time I saw her face-to-face, was about six months ago when I went into her shop to get my make-up done before a work event. She’d always told me that I shouldn’t get my make-up done anywhere else, so I kept on supporting her business. She barely acknowledged me as I walked through the door and got another member of staff to do my make-up. Frankly, it was a relief.

The trauma of losing my baby – and Bonnie’s response – led me to start therapy. Over the last two years, I’ve learned a lot, including how to say no to people and create healthy boundaries. I’ve been able to cut several negative relationships out of my life as a result, but I still haven’t mustered the courage to do it completely with Bonnie. I know that if we met now, we wouldn’t be friends. We have absolutely nothing in common. But despite how she has treated me, there’s still an attachment from the fact that she is my oldest friend. We’ve known each other now for two decades and grew up together. That history binds you somehow, no matter how toxic things feel.