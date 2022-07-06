Toxic relationships: how to understand the 6 stages of recovery everyone goes through
Breaking up is hard to do, and even when it’s for the best, getting over a toxic relationship can still take a deep emotional toll.
Even when a relationship isn’t perfect, it can still be painful to see it end. Whether it’s a friendship that was full of overstepped boundaries and trauma dumping or a romantic partner whose secrecy made you drift apart, the grief we experience once we’ve left them is a very necessary part of moving on.
Writing for Psychology Today, psychotherapist and author Kaytee Gillis explains that there are six distinct stages of recovery from a toxic relationship. However, these stages do not always happen in chronological order and can be skipped over or repeated.
The six stages of recovery from a toxic relationship
1. Self-doubt
Perhaps one of the most familiar parts of a break-up, Gillis terms this the “Am I crazy?” stage.
“It means realising that something doesn’t make sense, but not knowing how, what or why,” she writes. “While few break-ups are fun or pain-free, ending a toxic relationship has the added cognitive dissonance of feeling freeing, yet confusing and disorienting.”
If you find yourself wondering whether you made the right choice or if ending the relationship was a mistake, don’t worry – it’s perfectly normal.
The most important thing is to prioritise and protect yourself at this time. Trust your gut instincts and listen to what your body and nervous system might be trying to tell you.
2. Learning and researching
Many of us have googled “signs my partner is a narcissist” or something similar at least once, and the rise of TikTok “therapy” has given us a greater awareness of things like coercion, gaslighting and breadcrumbing.
“This is the stage when you research all of the things,” agrees Gillis. “You know something is off with the person’s behaviour, but researching everything and anything about it gives you the terminology to understand your experiences.”
But while it’s human instinct to try to make sense of our own and other people’s actions, it’s important not to get caught up in “diagnoses” of personality and mental health disorders that have not been verified by professionals.
While everyone can (and often does) exhibit narcissistic tendencies, not everyone is clinically narcissistic, so be sure to take everything you read with a pinch of salt.
3. Clarity
The most satisfying stage is undoubtedly when you start to make sense of your experience, even if you still feel emotionally impacted by what happened.
You may notice yourself thinking about other things or spending less time re-running through old conversations to try and find a hidden meaning.
“This initial surge of understanding can be freeing and calming, as it feels empowering to bring clarity to a situation that feels muddled and confusing,” agrees Gillis. “The key element of this stage is the clarity that there was something beyond your control; you were powerless to stop or change it and it is not your fault.”
4. Breaking free
After the end of a toxic relationship, one of the most poignant moments is when you take solid steps to distance yourself from the other person, both physically and emotionally.
“For some, this stage comes at the beginning, sometimes before they even realise the type of person they were dealing with, especially if they were discarded,” explains Gillis. “For others, breaking free happens after they realise that they need to leave in order to stay safe and healthy.”
However, if you do have to remain in contact with your toxic partner for whatever reason, Gillis suggests the NEB framework of communication: keep the discussion necessary, emotionless and brief.
5. Doing the work of healing
When it comes to emotional wellbeing, we’re often told of the importance of not just talking about healing and bettering ourselves, but also “doing the work”.
According to Gillis, this stage usually takes the form of developing an understanding of yourself because you realise that this is the only way to fully heal.
You may find yourself reaching back out to people you pushed away, reinvesting in old interests and having difficult confrontations about what you may have left behind for good.
“During this stage, it is important to understand and acknowledge that it is OK to admit that you were human and imperfect during a relationship, that you inevitably made mistakes, but you are not to blame for any malicious cruelty that unfolded,” stresses Gillis.
6. Accepting and making meaning
Gillis states that many psychological abuse experts report that finding meaning from your experience is an essential part of the healing process as it helps you understand how to avoid these people in the future.
Whether it involves recognising red flags or re-evaluating your priorities in love, friendship or work, the key is trusting that the future will be happier and remembering that it’s never your fault.
When it comes to healing, the journey is rarely linear, and heartache can feel never-ending. But as Gillis reminds us: “Healing looks different in everyone. Accepting what happened and taking steps to move forward is part of the recovery process.”
