1. Self-doubt

Perhaps one of the most familiar parts of a break-up, Gillis terms this the “Am I crazy?” stage.

“It means realising that something doesn’t make sense, but not knowing how, what or why,” she writes. “While few break-ups are fun or pain-free, ending a toxic relationship has the added cognitive dissonance of feeling freeing, yet confusing and disorienting.”

If you find yourself wondering whether you made the right choice or if ending the relationship was a mistake, don’t worry – it’s perfectly normal.

The most important thing is to prioritise and protect yourself at this time. Trust your gut instincts and listen to what your body and nervous system might be trying to tell you.