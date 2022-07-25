It is an unpleasant fact of life that we will all have to deal with toxic people at some point or another.

They could take the form of a bullying boss, who is quick to point out flaws but slow to deliver praise (70% of people have worked in a toxic workplace, according to an Instantprint study).

They could be an overbearing relative who doesn’t understand your boundaries. They could even take the form of a friend or a partner, and it might be difficult to recognise when the relationship has become toxic or controlling, or when you are being gaslit.