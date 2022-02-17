“As a friend of someone who you think is in a toxic relationship, it can be quite an awkward situation to tackle,” assertiveness coach Jodie Salt tells Stylist.

“Given that there’s a fair chance they can’t see this for themselves, they’re likely to make excuses for their partner, so it’s important you tread carefully.”

“Telling a friend or family member that you have concerns about their new partner is an extremely difficult thing to do,” adds Elaine Parker, CEO and founder of dating app Safer Date.

“The last thing you will want to do is upset or alienate them – especially when they may seem really happy – but it’s so important that you do not ignore your feelings.”