When we think about toxic people and the way they are often seen in pop culture, this conjures up an image of Dirty John, but much of manipulative behaviour is insidious in nature and can be hard to spot. Do you feel like you have to think and behave a certain way to get someone’s attention and love? Do you often find yourself in situations where it’s hard for you to trace back why you are behaving the way you are?

Abusive relationships go far beyond physical violence. The abuse and control they inflict is all-encompassing, from sexual and psychological to financial. It can be so subtle at first that over time you may realise you’ve had your autonomy taken away from you but can’t quite identify why or when it started. When did the spying on messages and calls start? When were you last able to access your money? When did you start being forced to perform sexual acts? Abusers regularly use a variety of tactics including name calling, screaming and extreme critiquing of any decisions you make. And abusers aren’t only sexual partners. It could be family members, carers, friends or colleagues.