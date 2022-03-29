Demanding bosses aren’t the only form of toxic work relationships. “A toxic relationship is any connection that makes you feel unsupported, misunderstood, undermined or attacked,” says Weston. Coworkers can make you feel bullied or unsupported. Romantic relationships can end badly and turn into a power abuse situation.

Wondering whether one of your working relationships is becoming toxic? Here are some of the tell-tale signs to look out for.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a toxic manipulation tactic. If you think your coworker or boss is feeding you a false narrative then making you feel like you are in the wrong, this is usually a clear sign of toxicity.

“Gaslighting is often thought of in terms of personal relationships but at work this can be when a colleague, or even your boss, manipulates you so that you question your own sanity and perceptions,” Weston says. “They will put the blame on you. It can be much more subtle than outright bullying.”

A manager demands too much of your time

Do you find yourself always checking your phone, working overtime, or doing things for your boss or coworker outside of the office? Your coworker is demanding too much of your free time.

“If a colleague is too demanding of your time, this could also be a sign of a toxic relationship, especially if they also take credit for work you have done,” suggests Weston.