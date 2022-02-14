Talking about your past relationships on a date is generally considered a faux-pas, with references to bad breakups and “crazy exes” serving as a bright red flag for many.

While there’s usually nothing wrong with openly discussing your relationship history with a potential partner, getting caught up in reliving past hurt isn’t healthy for either party, especially if it’s one-sided.

However, when we let emotional baggage rule our behaviours in the present, we fall into the dangerous territory of trauma dumping on our partners without preparing them first for the emotional impact.

“Trauma dumping is a coping mechanism that can certainly have a negative impact on relationships,” Mandy Mee, a matchmaker and relationship coach at The MME Agency tells Stylist.