A supportive friendship is one of life’s greatest joys, and a saving grace for so many of us. Our true friends are there for us through thick and thin, whether we need advice, a confidence boost or some gentle but necessary home truths.

While they’re often the first we call with good news and causes for celebration, we rely even more heavily on our friends if something bad happens. When we’ve had a bad day or are facing a dating dilemma we can’t quite get our heads around alone, they’re the ones we turn to.

They’re there to comfort us, and talk us through our worries and anxieties. But, as the world feels like it’s becoming more and more bleak amid rising Covid cases and overwhelming news of the climate crisis, we can sometimes fall into a trap of oversharing the negative without balancing it with the positives. Wine dates and movie nights become less about spending time together, and more about providing constant emotional support for someone else. And even for the most loyal and invested friend, that can become exhausting.

And psychologists have a name for it: trauma dumping.