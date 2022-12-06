Triangulation is the red flag habit that's wrecking your relationship's trust
Are you guilty of triangulation? Or is your partner constantly bringing in back-up for your arguments? Here’s how to ditch this toxic habit.
You and your partner are deep into a major disagreement and you just can’t seem to meet in the middle. So you lean over to someone else – a friend, a relative, a co-worker, even – and ask something along the lines of: “You see where I’m coming from, right?”
With that, you’ve drawn someone else into your spat – whether for back-up, validation, or simply as an attempt to speed up the resolution. This is triangulation, so named because you’ve turned a two-person argument into an awkward triangle. And while it may be done with the best of intentions, relationship experts say it’s not a great habit to get into.
Why triangulation is so damaging for your relationship
“If the person you bring in is not a professional then it is not a helpful way to resolve conflict,” Counselling Directory member Kimberly Tomlinson tells Stylist. “Arguments, even the loud, mean or nasty ones, are private, sometimes vulnerable discussions that should stay between the members of the relationship.”
When you rope in someone else, you break the zone of trust and open communication. Suddenly your partner has a new person to consider, and may not feel able to speak freely (especially if that person already seems to be on your ‘side’). They’re also likely to feel more than a little resentful towards you for ‘ganging up’ on them, notes relationship expert and psychotherapist Neil Wilkie.
“Triangulation is unhealthy and unhelpful,” Wilkie says. “The third party is likely to take sides that favour the person in the couple that they know better. The underlying problems are likely to be about feelings; a third person will keep the argument stuck at the level of who is right and who is wrong. It creates dependency and avoids the couple learning how to argue well.”
Plus, that third person will bring their own baggage into the situation, which could make a minor argument spiral. “As much as the third person wants to help, they will have their own biases and narratives which could hurt the couple’s relationship,” says Vasia Toxavidi, British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) therapist and member of The Couples Collective.
Think about it – say you’re having an argument about phubbing, and you bring in a pal who happens to have discovered their partner was cheating on them after they were always on their phone. That friend is going to have a whole load of bias and may escalate the issue to new heights. You weren’t even talking about infidelity… then your triangle brought that to the fore.
A tendency to triangulate happens when there’s a fundamental issue in the way you and your partner communicate.
“Having a third person in the relationship to help resolve conflict shows that a couple struggles to communicate effectively and can be seen as avoidance,” says Toxavidi.
You might be bringing in a third party because you’re more interested in ‘winning’ than actually improving your relationship. You triangulate so someone else can say you’re ‘right’, rather than so you can actually move past an issue as a couple.
“You need to ask yourself why you feel the urge or impulse to bring in another party,” says Tomlinson. “Why do you struggle to communicate your point to your partner and why do you need another person to help get this point across?”
The tricky thing is that if you’re used to handling conflict through triangulation, it can be a tough habit to break. Here’s how to do that – and what to do if your partner is a repeat triangulator.
How to ditch triangulation in your relationship
Acknowledge what’s happening, and decide it’s no longer an option
The first step in tackling triangulation is naming it as such, and consciously declaring it’ll no longer be OK. The same goes if it’s your partner who’s engaging in triangulation.
Tomlinson suggests: “Communicate the dislike of the additional party being brought in and set the boundary that it can no longer happen. You cannot control whether your partner will go and tell someone else about the argument but you can control them bringing someone else into the argument.
“This needs to be a mutual agreement between the both of you. If needed, explain to your partner how bringing someone into the argument makes you feel and hopefully they will be understanding and empathic to that but it needs to be a set boundary that isn’t crossed.”
Take a breather alone, rather than going to someone else
Often we’ll triangulate because an argument is going round in circles, or we’re absolutely hating the feeling of conflict. Rather than reaching for another person, give yourself permission to press ‘pause’ on the disagreement.
“If you’re struggling with the disagreement then ask for a break from the discussion, which you are entitled to,” Tomlinson says. “Say you need space – both breathing and thinking space.
“Everything doesn’t need to be solved immediately and that’s what you’re hopefully aiming towards, either a resolution or an understanding and that needs to be agreed upon between you and your partner, no third party.”
Get comfortable with disagreements
Many of us panic at the slightest hint of an argument, pushing us to run to the nearest person and ask for help. Learn that it’s perfectly normal for couples to disagree – it doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed.
Wilkie urges: “Understand that disagreements are inevitable and can be healthy.”
Talk to a professional
Triangulation is an issue when you bring in someone who isn’t a qualified professional. If you’re stuck in a conflict that you need help resolving, speaking with a couples counsellor is a great idea.
“A qualified therapist or professional support can also help with unlearning the triangulation habit,” adds Toxavidi. “BACP has recently published advice on how couples can seek couples therapy and how to ask your partner in ‘the couples collective’ booklet, which you can view here.”
How to have better arguments
At the core of triangulation is a struggle to argue in a healthy, productive way. We asked the experts how we can disagree a little better – without needing back-up.
Get to know your arguing ‘style’
Some people go silent. Others like to rant, get it all out, then cuddle up shortly after. Perhaps you prefer to separate for a moment to collect your thoughts.
It’s OK to have different disagreement styles, but getting to know both yours and your partner’s can be helpful.
Listen
Everyone needs to feel really heard. A match of constant back and forth, where you’re just waiting for your partner to be done talking so you can fire back, is not a way to move forward. Really prioritise listening to your partner’s point of view, and agree to a ban on interruptions.
“Take it in turns to talk about the subject and then listen, properly,” Wilkie advises. “Talk about your feelings and avoid blame. Use ‘I feel’ not ‘You are’. State what you want. Your partner needs to listen, without interrupting, even if they don’t agree. They should then summarise what they heard and say that ‘It makes sense to me that you feel that way because…’ Then swap over.”
Give your partner time to respond
Tomlinson tells us: “Whoever brought the issue has had more time to think through what they are bringing up and therefore needs to be patient with their partner if they don’t have immediate answers.”
Be conscious of boundaries and trigger points
There are some things that just shouldn’t be brought up within an argument, or that shouldn’t be done. When you and your partner are in a good state (ie not in the middle of a fight), discuss your personal boundaries and trigger points so you know what lines must not be crossed.
For example, your partner might have issues around abandonment, so will feel intensely distressed if you storm out. A workaround might be that if you need a breather in an argument, you clearly state that and say you’re going into the other room, so your partner doesn’t feel they’ve been left with no explanation.
“Boundaries are essential within relationships,” says Toxavidi. “Always respect your partner’s boundaries.”
Keep your argument to one issue
“Try to stick to one topic and finish the discussion instead of piling on other problems or digging up the past,” Tomlinson recommends.
Watch your tone
Tomlinson says: “Be mindful that depending on the tone used to bring things up, your partner could feel ambushed or like they are being backed into a corner and will respond accordingly.
“Be mindful of your tone and your words; specifically criticism. If the person feels like they are being criticised or hurt by the words used then they are more likely to get defensive, which means they are retaliating to the hurt words rather than listening to what you’re saying.”
Remember you’re a team
It’s easy to get lost in an argument and get so hung up on being right or ‘winning’ that you forget you and your partner are on the same side.
“The everyday stress can get to everyone but working as a team will help you tackle difficult times together,” says Toxavidi. “Don’t work against each other, your partner is on your team.”
Ask yourself: what really matters? What do you want from this argument?
“Think through what the argument was really about,” says Wilkie. “What do you want to happen?”
Don’t get so bogged down in the tiny things that you lose sight of what you actually care about – whether that’s feeling appreciated or spending more time together. Is your argument about taking the bins out really about berating your partner for missing bin day? Or is it a discussion about how you can better balance house admin?
Take breaks when you need them – and remain calm
We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: it’s OK to stop the disagreement, split off and come back to the discussion when you’re both calmer.
“If you feel yourself getting angry, neither of you will really be able to hear what is being said and it will just get worse,” notes Wilkie. “Tell them you need a break of at least 20 minutes to get calm. Go elsewhere. Take a long, slow breath in through your nose, hold your breath to the count of three, then breathe out slowly, through pursed lips, while relaxing the muscles in your face and shoulders.”
Agree… or agree to disagree
Wilkie advises: “If it can be resolved, then agree what you are both going to do differently. If you can’t agree and it is not important, just let it go. If you can’t agree and it is really important, talk again in the future and see if you can compromise.”
Images: Getty