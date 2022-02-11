“How do I navigate Valentine’s Day when I’ve only just started dating?”

As Valentine’s Day approaches, he’s been on my mind more than ever. While whatever’s happening between us is a recent thing, it’s showing real promise and I think I’d like to celebrate that. But, there’s no real indicator as to how I’m supposed to conduct myself when it comes to the cliche-ridden 14 February.

What I should expect at such an early stage in our “relationship”? How do I show Rich I appreciate him without sending him running for the hills? Thinking about it has left me feeling insecure.

Of course, Valentine’s Day can be stressful for all couples, whether it’s buying gifts or arranging a romantic evening together. And, in the age of social media, the curse of comparison is rife — your day has to be as good as if not better than everyone else’s. But, when you’re sort of dating someone but it’s not quite official, the holiday is especially tricky to navigate. Do you exchange gifts or just organise a date? Is it appropriate to even celebrate the day at all? Everything is up in the air and it’s absolute torture.

Maria, 31, from Brighton, had been dating a former partner she’d met through mutual friends for just over two months when Valentine’s Day came around. “As it approached, I found myself awkwardly dancing around the subject,” she says. “As much as I wanted to do something to celebrate, I was too nervous to bring it up. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on him.” In the end, they didn’t spend the day together. “I know it didn’t mean anything bad, but it was still disappointing.”