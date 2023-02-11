Comedian Lily Phillips on the hilarious (and unsexy) reality of Valentine’s Day in a long-term relationship
Comedian Lily Phillips’s debut stand-up show Smut is on the way to London’s Soho Theatre and lands on the same week as Valentine’s Day. To mark both occasions, Lily shares her sincere and humorous outlook on V-Day as someone who’s been in a relationship with her partner for nine years. Spoiler alert: it’s a far cry from love hearts, swooning and Disney-level romance…
As Valentine’s Day fast approaches and our world becomes drenched in pink love hearts, wilting red roses and tiny bears holding balloons, I begin my month of massive eye-rolling.
But first, a trigger warning: if you are the sort of person that just ‘loves love’, this article is not for you. And just to be clear, I don’t hate Valentine’s Day because I’m not in love myself. I hate it because I am; I just don’t conform to this particular brand of showing it.
I recently read/skimmed/only saw the headline and immediately screenshotted it to post on Insta an article titled, ‘He sent me 40 Valentine’s cards with all the different things he loved about me.’ Excuse me while I’m sick on my keyboard.
Disgusted, I chucked it on my IG story with a massive vomit emoji (yes, all of my social media output is this sophisticated) and discovered I’m not alone in my cynicism. The comments I received were all along the lines of ‘that’s called love bombing’ or ‘sounds like harassment’ and my personal favourite ‘…and then he strangled my cat’.
The darker connotations of this man’s actions aside, this kind of over-the-top outpouring of ‘love’ made our stomachs churn. Partly because we are British and the happiness of others makes us uncomfortable and sad, but also because anyone that has been in a long-term relationship knows it’s just not realistic or sustainable, and it’s just a product of years of fairytale and romcom conditioning.
In a heteronormative relationship (which I am in) the man/handsome prince/Matthew McConaughey is pressured to deliver some huge romantic gesture to prove how much he loves the woman, who sits and looks pretty while she waits for this confirmation. The damsel is in need of saving and the only thing that can save her is a man. Wake up, Sleeping Beauty! There is a strange man in your bedroom with a box of chocolates and a semi… My point is that this stuff is not actually romantic; it’s just social programming masquerading as romance.
I’ve been with my boyfriend for nine years (*exhausted emoji*) now and sure, at the start we did the flowers, the meals, the painful waxes (I have a fetish for men with Brazilians) thing, but only because we thought we had to. However, as the years rolled on, awkward dates were replaced with takeaways, Love Island and farts. Being released from this burden is incredibly liberating, and you get to find out how your partner really expresses their love for you in their own special ways.
For me, it was him helping me birth my lodged moon cup and not telling his friends about it afterwards (and letting me do that on stage in front of hundreds of others instead). Or him carefully applying Sudocrem to our dog’s vagina to alleviate her cystitis, only to have her lick it all off and vomit on the carpet. Or it’s him telling people how proud he is of my stand-up when he doesn’t think I’m listening (OK, that one was a bit mushy. Feel free to gag – I hate myself).
Love isn’t necessarily the guy that sends you one red rose for all the days that he has known and loved you (Ross from Friends) or the guy that organises a solo trip to Paris for you and then waits in the wardrobe of the hotel room to surprise you (this actually happened to my friend – full Psycho vibes). And it’s certainly not some creep who sends you 40 Valentine’s Day cards because he apparently loves you but hates the environment. Also, no one is 40 cards worth of great: come on, I’m sure by card 23 he was balls deep in a thesaurus looking up synonyms of the word ‘kind’.
Love is whatever it is to you, but if yours fits into the romcom cringe stereotype then do us all a favour and keep it to yourself, please. I’ll be spending mine with my dog, boyfriend and pot of Sudocrem.
Lily Phillips is performing her brand-new show Smut at Soho Theatre from 16th to 18th Feb. Tickets are available from £13 on her website now.
Image: Karla Gowlett