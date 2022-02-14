I’ve spent Valentine’s in all three states; most memorably by getting horrifically drunk on homemade caipirinhas (never try this) and growling at my then-boyfriend to “put a ring on it” (needless to say, he was blown away by my charms).

Yet, despite this somewhat rocky history, I’ve never thought of Valentine’s as a waste of time and air space. Sure, it’s become contrived and commercially muddied. But the bigger issue is, we load it with way too much baggage.

If you’re in a relationship, Valentine’s can make you feel like you’re the only couple not getting on at a wedding. Everyone else is lost in this feel-good haze, and there you are, riding on a cloud of barely-concealed tension. It’s not Valentine’s fault, it’s just that the more you expect your relationship to “perform” for a special occasion, the less it actually will do. It’s a simple rule of physics.

And if you’re single, well, the whole thing can just feel isolating and a bit silly. Like it somehow singles you out for being alone, even when you’ve been happy with that every other day of the year. The thing is, Valentine’s doesn’t have to be a pay-off between a half-price pack of Dairy Milk, a claustrophobic meal or feeling mildly pissed off. We could reframe it completely.