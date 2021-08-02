It wouldn’t be safe for her to travel, and insurance laws meant I couldn’t leave the country while on location. We were grounded across the Irish Sea.

We all stayed optimistic as the new date in May approached, reassuring ourselves and one another that protocols kept shifting and that maybe, by some miracle, we would be able to make it over.

When we finally had to admit defeat only a few weeks before the wedding, there was a phone call to be made. My little brother is one of the most optimistic people I know, but seeing his face crumple over FaceTime as we broke the news that neither of us would be there is an experience I’d like to forget.

That was that. We were not making the wedding. So we had to work out how to be long-distance bridesmaids.

Here’s my one tip for virtual wedding attendance: you have to actually attend the wedding. You have to at least act like it. It starts the night before. I laid out my bridesmaid dress, stuck a bottle of champagne on ice and decorated the hotel room which was my home during filming with flowers and bunting, determined to make my little Zoom square as festive as possible.