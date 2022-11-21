“Visiting a sex lab completely changed my understanding of female desire”

I arrive at the lab, enter a cosy private booth, settle into a reclining chair and have my eyes lined up with a camera to measure my pupil dilation. Over an intercom, a friendly researcher invites me to insert the ‘sterilised vaginal probe’ (which apparently works by bouncing light against the vaginal walls and reading the illumination that bounces back… thus measuring blood flow and lubrication and thereby indicating your level of arousal). I remove what looks like a sort of techno-tampon from a sealed package and break open one of the sachets of lube.

It squirts over my hand and I have way too much to slather over the tiny techno-tampon. Standing awkwardly with my jeans around my hips, l slide the device in and throw myself back down into position on the chair to stop it from slipping right back out again.

“How’s it going?” asks the researcher over the intercom.

“All good, thanks,” I reply, slightly flustered.

“Great. I’ll just check your pupils are still lined up… could you move slightly to the right… that’s perfect. OK, I’ll play the images now. There’ll be a few prompts in between the clips. Just use the mouse to respond.”

Soothing clouds float across blue skies in front of my eyes.

The screen abruptly flicks to a yellowish bedroom. A blonde woman is lying on the floor masturbating, next to some discarded headphones and a haphazard pile of magazines.

Adopting a stomach-crunch position to try to keep my head aligned with the camera, I think, ‘I challenge anyone to actually feel aroused in this situation.’

After a couple of minutes, the screen goes black and a question appears.

How likely would you be to date this person?

What the actual fuck?

I consider how likely I would be to date a heterosexual porn actor roughly half my age. I imagine this would be very unlikely indeed. However, I’m feeling generous. I give her a five out of 10.