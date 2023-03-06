Recently, following a break-up, I ended my six-year hiatus from dating apps and downloaded Hinge. It marked my first foray into an unfamiliar world: elaborate profiles filled with multiple-choice prompts, star signs, dating goals and, perhaps most intriguingly, voice recordings. This has, in turn, led to another discovery – reader, I am a voice-note dater.

The idea of voice recordings playing a part in online dating is still fairly new. Bumble only introduced a voice note function within its chats in 2021; Hinge enabled voice notes within messaging and profile ‘voice prompts’ (recorded snippets of audio pinned to a dating profile) the same year. The latter was a controversial addition, with the feature soon being widely mocked on social media. It has, for example, become a popular trend to mimic ‘cringe’ voice prompts from people’s dating profiles for a laugh on TikTok.

Some others, meanwhile, see voice notes on dating apps as self-absorbed and unnecessary. The issue of ‘voice-phishing’, where someone uses an accent that they perceive to be more attractive than their real one, has also sullied the reputation of voice-note dating. Still, more than 1 million users recorded a voice prompt for their Hinge profile in the first four months after the feature launched, according to Hinge – and I soon jumped on the bandwagon, too.