It’s much harder to gauge the rates of infidelity among mere mortals, but most experts agree that the structure of modern life has made it easier to engage in it. There are whole websites, such as Ashley Madison, that are devoted to facilitating affairs, and with the rise of the internet, people are communicating more freely than our predecessors could have ever imagined. It’s possible that the visible prevalence of infidelity in popular culture and everyday life is making us, if not more relaxed about it, then somewhat desensitised to it.

“Through the media and the internet, we’re much more exposed to it now,” says Liz Ritchie, an integrative psychotherapist from St Andrew’s Healthcare. “Rather than a nation that accepts cheating more, I think we can say we’re a nation that has created more effective coping mechanisms around the emotional and physical distress it can cause.”

This distress is particularly acute in the case of extra-marital affairs, where entire family units are affected by cheating. In many ways, it was the fact that marriage came to be considered the pinnacle of romantic love that cheating became such a high-stakes emotional offence in the first place. Until the romantic ideals of the 19th century inspired people to marry for love – rather than merely to meet religious expectations, rear children or, in some cases, usefully unite families – marriage was little more than a practicality for most.

Curiously, as we became increasingly secular, our reaction to cheating seemed to become more puritanical. In 1983, when the British Social Attitudes Survey asked participants about extra-marital affairs, 59% of respondents described them as ‘always wrong’. When the question was repeated 30 years later, in 2013, this had grown to 65%.