However, as Stylist’s Felicity Thistlethwaite – who married her own partner in 2019 – points out, there’s so much more to it than that.

“Think about it,” she says matter-of-factly. “These people have probably been planning this huge day for months, if not years. Some pour all the money they have in the world into it, all the hype and anticipation builds up as you collect table decorations, taste cake samples, go to dress fittings and visit the venue ‘just one last time’ to try and imagine yourself there with all your friends – laughing about the funny joke in the speeches you’ve been thinking about and writing for weeks.”

Felicity adds: “I kept my wedding low-key, not wanting to spend money I just didn’t have. But even then it was a big deal to get everyone I loved in one place at the same time. The stress of that alone is enough to send any cool, calm bride into a tizz.

“This day to most will be more than just a knees-up, some nice food and a good old dance at the end of the night. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have that taken away due to circumstances which are completely out of their hands – and then, on top of that, they have to wonder if, when and how they’ll rearrange, still with all this Covid-19 uncertainty. I doff my veil to any bride in that position right now.”