FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden admitted in an interview published this week that she’s a fan of having little arguments with her husband over text, or as she called it ‘fexting’ (nothing to do with sexting sadly).

Speaking in the June/July 2022 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR the First Lady said she disagrees with Joe she lets him know all about it – by text. “During the Obama years, they took to hashing out their occasional spats over text to avoid fighting in front of the Secret Service. (They christened it “fexting”)”, the article states.

For most couples, trying to avoid the eyes and ears of the Secret Service isn’t a big issue but is exchanging heated messages with your partner over WhatsApp a better idea than having a barney IRL? Experts it seems, are divided.