Dating can often feel like going through the motions. We find someone we like the look of and arrange to meet up, with varying levels of success.

And when it comes to what we look for in a potential match, that can often feel like an endless cycle too: the same physical characteristics, personality traits or even career paths pique our interest and stoke our attraction.

But according to dating app Inner Circle, only one in five singles say dating their ‘type’ is going well, causing them to get stuck in a “groundhogging” cycle where dating the same kind of person produces the same (often unsuccessful) results.

“It refers to the idea that people are going for the same type of person over and over again, whilst expecting different results. People pick out someone who fits their ideal type, date them, but end up feeling underwhelmed. Instead of breaking out of this cycle, when they turn back to dating apps, they end up swiping someone else who fits the same profile. The groundhogging cycle resumes,” the app explains.