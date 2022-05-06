Dr Marc Potenza, a neuroscience professor at Yale School of Medicine, is a key voice in this area, having worked on several studies identifying key differences between the brains of people who experience problematic pornography use and those who don’t. His findings are fascinating: over the last decade, multiple studies have shown that when men with compulsive sexual behaviour disorder – commonly known as sex addiction – see sexually explicit material, they show heightened activity in the brain’s reward system, the neural circuit responsible for cravings, pleasure and positive reinforcement.

What is also generally agreed upon is that excessive consumption of porn can, in some cases, lead to something called ‘habituation’, which is the desire for novel stimuli (basically, newer, sometimes more extreme types of content). It’s a phenomenon that people who struggle with porn usage often report when seeking treatment; it means they often lose a true sense of the type of content they actually like and, instead, may actually be chasing a harder-to-get dopamine hit. In the body, this can feel like a physical craving, which may cause some to turn to ‘harder’ content to satisfy this need.

And it’s at this point that users may lose the sense of whether they actually want to watch porn at that moment or even if they like the kind of porn they’re watching. Interestingly, there’s evidence that suggests that people experiencing compulsive sexual behaviour may want to see porn more than they enjoy seeing it – a dynamic observed in drug addicts, who crave their substance of choice even as they take less pleasure in consuming it. In other words, sex – and sometimes porn – may affect some people in a similar way to addictive substances. But this theory is hotly disputed. Overall, the science needed to give a definitive answer just isn’t there yet. “If we’re going to expand our understanding, it will be important to look at this from multiple perspectives, and not just from a male patriarchal perspective,” confirms Potenza.