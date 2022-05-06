The unsexy truth about what porn is doing to your brain
Adult content is more widely consumed than ever, and news that a Tory MP was watching porn in the Commons has catapulted it to the top of the conversation. But what exactly is it doing to our brains? Stylist investigates.
Unless you are an avid news dodger, you will have become well-acquainted with the name Neil Parish over the last few weeks. Parish, a Tory MP, recently resigned after admitting to watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons chamber, describing it as “a moment of madness”. Some have argued the story highlights the perils of porn addiction, despite the fact that he has not described himself as an addict; others see his behaviour as a manifestation of misogyny and male entitlement. The real question, perhaps, is what does the fact that an MP felt comfortable enough to watch it at work say about the impact porn is having on our brain?
First off, watching porn is not surprising when so many people do it daily. In fact, according to Ofcom, half the UK’s adult population watched online porn during the pandemic, with 15 million people visiting PornHub in September 2020 – including one-third of women (three out of every 10 PornHub users are female) and three-quarters of men aged 18-24.
But this normalisation of porn doesn’t take into account that we don’t really understand what porn is doing to our minds – and our sex lives. And explaining away the downsides of porn (like feeling the need to watch it at work) as “addictions”, without understanding what is happening in anyone’s brain, is a problem in itself. It’s why neuroscientists all over the world have been working to uncover porn’s effects – and a range of theories are emerging: from people becoming increasingly dependent on porn to it seriously distorting our views of ourselves and the people we’re attracted to. Concerns are also growing beyond academics. The internet is full of resources offering support for “quitting” porn, including websites and apps touting peer-reviewed scientific research and Reddit forums with hundreds of thousands of users.
Of course, worries about porn are nothing new. They have played a prominent role in feminist debate since the 1960s, creating bitter divisions between those who saw porn as both a symbol and cause of sexual discrimination and male violence towards women and those who believed this was overstating its power (and that porn could actually be an empowering way for women to explore their sexuality). Despite the efforts of second-wave feminists to challenge the porn industry and recent government plans to block children under the age of 18 from viewing explicit content online, there’s no escaping the fact that, in 2022, porn is everywhere.
More questions than answers
Frustratingly, there is no consensus on how or why porn hooks viewers, but there are many theories. “Anything that creates a surge in dopamine leads to desensitisation, which leads to escalation,” says Jack Jenkins, the founder of Remojo, an app designed to help men quit porn. He compares spiralling porn use to caffeine addiction. “It’s like you have your first coffee, and it might be one instant Nescafe, and then a few years later you’re on two double espressos a day.”
That sounds simple enough, but the reality is much more complicated than most porn addiction platforms suggest. While some studies have shown that changes in the transmission of dopamine can facilitate depression and anxiety, and since porn can act as a hyper stimulant sending dopamine soaring, this could mean that regular users are more susceptible to bouts of depression and anxiety. But, overall, scientists aren’t sure precisely what role dopamine plays in compulsive porn consumption. Predictably, and again, frustratingly, the vast majority of studies have been done on white, heterosexual, cisgender men, making it hard to know how other groups – yes, women – may be affected.
Take this study from the Max Planck Institute in Berlin in 2014, for example, which observed more than 60 men looking at pornographic images. Their research showed that watching porn could shrink a part of the brain linked to reward and pleasure processing – the striatum –was smaller in those who watched porn more frequently, meaning that over time, those men could need more graphic material to experience the same level of arousal. But this isn’t a theory agreed upon by all researchers. And (sigh) what does the striatum look like for women?
Dr Marc Potenza, a neuroscience professor at Yale School of Medicine, is a key voice in this area, having worked on several studies identifying key differences between the brains of people who experience problematic pornography use and those who don’t. His findings are fascinating: over the last decade, multiple studies have shown that when men with compulsive sexual behaviour disorder – commonly known as sex addiction – see sexually explicit material, they show heightened activity in the brain’s reward system, the neural circuit responsible for cravings, pleasure and positive reinforcement.
What is also generally agreed upon is that excessive consumption of porn can, in some cases, lead to something called ‘habituation’, which is the desire for novel stimuli (basically, newer, sometimes more extreme types of content). It’s a phenomenon that people who struggle with porn usage often report when seeking treatment; it means they often lose a true sense of the type of content they actually like and, instead, may actually be chasing a harder-to-get dopamine hit. In the body, this can feel like a physical craving, which may cause some to turn to ‘harder’ content to satisfy this need.
And it’s at this point that users may lose the sense of whether they actually want to watch porn at that moment or even if they like the kind of porn they’re watching. Interestingly, there’s evidence that suggests that people experiencing compulsive sexual behaviour may want to see porn more than they enjoy seeing it – a dynamic observed in drug addicts, who crave their substance of choice even as they take less pleasure in consuming it. In other words, sex – and sometimes porn – may affect some people in a similar way to addictive substances. But this theory is hotly disputed. Overall, the science needed to give a definitive answer just isn’t there yet. “If we’re going to expand our understanding, it will be important to look at this from multiple perspectives, and not just from a male patriarchal perspective,” confirms Potenza.
What we can be certain of, though, is that many women have positive, healthy relationships with porn, something undoubtedly influenced – at least, in part – by the rise of feminist and ethical porn. On these websites, such as campaigner Cindy Gallop’s Make Love Not Porn, the porn is made by women for women; female pleasure is centred and exploitation is not tolerated. As part of a project called Women On Porn, Dr Fiona Vera-Gray, a reader in the Child and Woman Abuse Studies Unit at London Metropolitan University, interviewed 100 UK women about their experiences of porn. She found that many women found it pleasurable and enjoyable, describing how it inspired them to try new things with partners, while some LGBTQ+ women discussed how it had helped them explore and understand their sexualities. “Many of us do feel a sense of conflict,” she says. “Women are really good at having difficult conversations – we need to be brave and stop judging ourselves and each other.”
For some, porn can be a portal to self-discovery when they need it most; for others, the same content that pulled them in can feel gradually corrosive. Indeed, the implications are broad and complex.
A more complicated story
Ideas about gender and patriarchy have long been tangled up in debates about porn. Disturbingly, violent themes have been normalised on mainstream porn sites: a recent study by researchers at Durham University found that one in every eight titles advertised to first-time users of the UK’s top porn sites described sexually violent, coercive or non-consensual content – including rape, upskirting and incest. But other evidence paints a different picture of porn’s effects on attitudes and behaviours. A 2020 meta-analysis of 59 studies found only a weak correlation between violent porn consumption and sexual aggression (which could be because sexually aggressive people are more likely to watch violent pornography). “There’s not enough research that proves a causational link between porn and violence,” says Thompson. “It’s definitely more complicated than that.”
Dr Sheraz Ahmad often meets people who “feel their brain has been damaged” by porn. He is a consultant psychiatrist and sex therapist at the NHS Sexual Problems Clinic at St Pancras Hospital in London and gets around 25 referrals a year for people – almost always men – experiencing problems with their porn use. But Ahmad is more inclined to see their porn consumption as a symptom of broader emotional issues, rather than the direct cause of their problems with relationships, health or work. He often asks clients to keep diaries of their sexual activity, reflecting on how they felt before, during and after watching porn. It’s a process he recommends to anyone feeling uneasy about their porn use.
“It often creates a lightbulb moment,” he says. “They realise they’re not always watching porn or masturbating because they’re feeling sexual; they’re doing it because they feel bored, tired or frustrated.” For many people, identifying these triggers – as well as the emotional after-effects of porn – can help them develop a healthier relationship with it. Still, those who are seriously worried about their porn use should seek the support of a sex therapist, psychologist or psychiatrist, Ahmad adds: “Even just one or two sessions can be really helpful.”
Perhaps interrogating our individual relationships with porn is an approach that everyone – including some now-former members of parliament – could do with taking. Porn is not a monolith: it can be joyous, illuminating and empowering. It can also reflect and reinforce society’s most harmful sexual beliefs and behaviours. It may be some time before scientists can offer confident answers on how exactly porn is affecting our brains, but porn isn’t going anywhere. So we need ongoing, nuanced and frank conversations that encourage everyone (including children, young people and, perhaps most significantly, men) to reflect on how, when and why they use it – and how it may be shaping their beliefs, behaviours and attitudes towards women.
Is that wishful thinking? Maybe. But then, porn has always been about fantasy.
Images: Getty