Spotting that you’re being gaslighted is difficult enough. After all, a gaslighter’s MO is to make you question your reality and experience, all to align you with their own insidious narrative of events. But once you have recognised the signs, it can be equally hard to take action.

“Oftentimes if we are being gaslighted, we will start to question our sanity,” trauma coach Juliette Karaman tells Stylist. “Our emotions become unbalanced and our judgment may be skewed because we no longer trust ourselves or them.

“Ultimately, the gaslighter has control over how we feel and perceive the world.”