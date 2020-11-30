After chatting with friends, it seems to me that a person looks for someone in the same living situation as they are in, or for a reflection of what situation they want to be in.

Match’s dating expert Hayley Quinn gave her insight on why we might feel this way: “By the time we are in our 30s we can become chronically aware of how our lives are no longer on the same paths as others in our peer group. Some people will be homeowners, some parents, and others not even close to any of those traditional milestones. Unlike our younger footloose years, being over 30 will mean you have different expectations of dating. Suddenly that go-with-the-flow attitude that you previously looked for may start to change as you begin craving someone who can seem to offer more stability.

“If you are the homeowner, it might mean that you’re looking for someone who is on the same ‘level’ as you to move forwards with. Homeownership may seriously affect our dating criteria so it’s important to give it as much thought as we would on other topics such as marriage and kids.”