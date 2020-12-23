We all know that the days and weeks leading up to Christmas Day can seem somewhat of a blur – whether it’s a series of parties and festive dinners (like in previous years), or a mad scramble to rearrange your yuletide plans to follow Covid-19 regulations, circa 2020.

But new research has come to light that suggests the madness surrounding the pre-Christmas period doesn’t lend itself to having lots of sex, sadly.

Women have been found to have significantly less sex during this time, specifically in the three days before Christmas Day. This dry spell is then reversed, though, with a peak in sexual activity after Christmas, with there being a worldwide high on New Year’s Eve. Talk about starting your new year with a bang.