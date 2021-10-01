But are cults to be romanticized or feared? And are some women closer to joining a cult than we think?

My mother was just 19 when she stepped into the Children of God HQ in 1972. There on a rescue mission, she heard that her ‘friend from university’ (my dad) had been ‘brainwashed by a cult’. She walked into a huge industrial factory in Bromley, bursting with young radical hippies who hugged and welcomed her ‘home’. As children, we would gather around as she would tell this story – face beaming, eyes wet with joy – recounting the ‘best day of her life’. The day she gave up her friends, two brothers, parents, career trajectory and her dreams.

My mum was a straight-A student, a champion fencer, the kind of girl that I can imagine having a top drawer exploding with colourful badges she’d collected for achievements. She had been a valedictorian, the first ever woman to receive a scholarship to her university. Not the kind of woman who joins a cult. But she did. And she stayed.