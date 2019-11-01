Comedian and actor Aisling Bea is welcoming us to her world this November, and it’s an invitation you should accept.
Killing TV and stand up , in 2016 alone she captained 8 Out of Ten Cats, then appeared in serial-killer drama The Fall with Jamie Dornan. This year, she stars in This Way Up (which she also created), co-stars with Paul Rudd in new Netflix series Living With Yourself, and joins Sam Claflin in the upcoming comedy film Love. Wedding. Repeat.
If you need any more reasons to see her at Stylist Live LUXE this year, where she has her very own The World According To Aisling talk on Friday 8 November, we’ve been generous – here are five:
1. Her TV series is simply brilliant
We could try to sing This Way Up’s praises but we don’t know if we can do its charm, wit and deft handling of mental health with humour enough justice. We’ll let the trailer below do the talking.
2. She so carefully handles and explores grief and suicide.
Bea draws from her own experiences, using honesty and humour to discuss some of life’s hardest challenges. When Bea was 13, she was told that her fathers’ death 10 years prior was from suicide. She says his death has “given me a love of men, of their vulnerability and tenderness”.
3. She’s taking her personal ethics into the public eye
Taking on and promoting challenges like #secondhandseptember, her Instagram is littered with credits for ethical fashion and charity-shop tips as well as cruelty-free beauty.
4. She put her weight behind the Repeal the 8th campaign
In the lead up to the successful 2018 referendum to introduce legal abortion in the Republic of Ireland, Bea was a vocal supporter and signed an open letter to Theresa May from a group of women in the public eye and contributed an essay to Una Mullally’s Repeal The 8th book, which was released a month before the vote.
5. She supports others constantly
Whether it’s raving about books, bigging up charity campaigns and ethical brands, or even recommending all of her comedic competition. She always has time to praise and support others.
