Aisling Bea was the first woman in 20 years to win the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny? award in 2012, and that really was just the beginning.

Killing TV and stand up , in 2016 alone she captained 8 Out of Ten Cats, then appeared in serial-killer drama The Fall with Jamie Dornan. This year, she stars in This Way Up (which she also created), co-stars with Paul Rudd in new Netflix series Living With Yourself, and joins Sam Claflin in the upcoming comedy film Love. Wedding. Repeat.

If you need any more reasons to see her at Stylist Live LUXE this year, where she has her very own The World According To Aisling talk on Friday 8 November, we’ve been generous – here are five: