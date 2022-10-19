Stylist Live 2022: Alex Scott to share the life lessons that shaped her at this year’s event
The broadcaster will be discussing her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong, and why she’s now ready to show her vulnerable side.
If there is one woman who continues to inspire us all, it’s Alex Scott. The broadcaster and former England and Arsenal player has been vocal about a variety of topics, including social media, racism, domestic abuse and more.
Despite these challenges, she continues to thrive and motivate us – and she will be sharing her story, insight and words of wisdom at Stylist Live 2022.
The event, which takes place at Truman Brewery on 11–13 November, will see Scott take to the stage and explore everything from the lessons that have shaped her, her new book, How (Not) To Be Strong, and why she’s now ready to show her vulnerable side. It’s set to be truly unmissable.
Scott’s autobiography has been described as “an inspirational memoir of finding strength and resilience”.
In 2021, the broadcaster presented at the landmark Euro 2020 and Tokyo 2020 games and made history by taking over hosting duties onBBC One’s Football Focus, becoming the first female presenter in its 47-year history.
Book Friday tickets for Stylist Live here to see Alex Scott
Image: Stylist