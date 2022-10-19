If there is one woman who continues to inspire us all, it’s Alex Scott. The broadcaster and former England and Arsenal player has been vocal about a variety of topics, including social media, racism, domestic abuse and more.

Despite these challenges, she continues to thrive and motivate us – and she will be sharing her story, insight and words of wisdom at Stylist Live 2022.

The event, which takes place at Truman Brewery on 11–13 November, will see Scott take to the stage and explore everything from the lessons that have shaped her, her new book, How (Not) To Be Strong, and why she’s now ready to show her vulnerable side. It’s set to be truly unmissable.