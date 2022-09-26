Evaristo, who was named Stylist’s Writer of the Year at the Remarkable Women Awards in March, will be doing just that at Stylist Live on Saturday 12 November at London’s Truman Brewery.

In a session titled How To Be Unstoppable, she will discuss her most recent book Manifesto: On Never Giving Up, an unmissable and empowering read that was published in paperback earlier this month, and will share insights on how optimism and determination have shaped her life and career to date.

Manifesto, which Stylist hailed as “one of 2021’s must-read memoirs” upon its initial hardback release last year, begins by recounting the author’s upbringing in Woolwich, London, in the 1960s as one of eight children born to an English mother and a Nigerian father.

She would go on to discover her love of the arts thanks to her local youth theatre, and originally trained as an actor before going on to co-found the groundbreaking Theatre of Black Women along with Paulette Randall and Patricia St Hilaire in 1982. The company, which would run for six years, aimed to produce plays written by and about Black women.