The fitness industry is somewhat saturated. And while we love that the message about getting and staying fit is out there, it can be overwhelmingly loud. That’s where Joslyn Thompson Rule steps in.

As creative director of Stylist Strong, our strength based studio and campaign, her mission is to clear the chatter in the industry to get women to the facts on lifting heavy, eating right and looking after ourselves. Her journey started 14 years ago when she signed up to her university rowing club. Realising the power of her own strength, she’s since gone on to become one of the best trainers in the world, working with the likes of Nike, Stylist and launching her own BS-free fitness podcast.

On 8 November, Thompson Rule will be bringing all of her knowledge to Stylist Live Luxe. Her talk/workout EXERCISE: BACK TO BASICS is a must-attend for those wanting to learn about the fundamentals of exercise.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss her…