4 exclusive competitions and promotions you’ll find at Stylist Live
The festive season is around the corner, but fear not – the Stylist Live marketplace is THE place to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
Whether you’re looking to find thoughtful gifts or are in desperate need of treating yourself (who isn’t?), the Stylist Live marketplace is back in a big way and our editors have handpicked a selection of brands to bring you the Christmas shopping trip of dreams.
Personalised prints, stack-friendly jewellery and cult-beauty buys from some of our favourite independent and emerging brands will be ready and waiting for you. And not only can you discover unique gifts on the shopping floor but many of the pop-ups will also be running competitions and offering Stylist Live-exclusive discounts.
We’ve rounded up a few pop-ups you’ll need to make a beeline for once those doors open, so get your Notes app ready and keep scrolling…
Win a designer handbag with Dr Paw Paw
Dr Paw Paw is offering lucky Stylist Live visitors the chance to win one of two designer bags. Drop by the Dr Paw Paw stand for the chance to win a Stella McCartney bag worth over £600 (yes, you read that right). The competition will run throughout the whole of Stylist Live 2022 and the winner will be announced after the show.
Win a year’s supply of Canvino wine
With Christmas quickly approaching there is no better time to stock up on your wine collection. To help you fill that wine rack, Canvino is offering you a chance to win a year’s supply of wine.
Spin to win at the L’Occitane truck
Head to the L’Occitane yellow truck for a spin on the Wheel of Fortune where you’ll have a chance of winning a L’Occitane treat with every spin.
At the truck, you’ll also find bestselling beauty buys and limited edition Christmas gift sets – from favourite fragrances to presents for your skincare-obsessed friends.
Take a lucky dip at the Q+A pop-up
Feeling lucky? Don’t miss the Q+A skincare pop-up, featuring a selfie shower and a lucky dip bathtub.
Book your Stylist Live ticket from just £22.10 with code SHOP at the checkout here. Aside from the brilliant marketplace, you’ll also get access to live fashion shows and all talks on the main stage.