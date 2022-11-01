Get a complimentary Blow Ltd gel manicure at Stylist Live
Blow Ltd’s manicurists are joining us on 11-13 November to give your talons some love.
If you weren’t already excited about the return of our festival of inspiration (which arrives next weekend!), this news may be enough to hype you up. Mobile beauty app Blow Ltd will be hosting a salon pop-up at Stylist Live to treat guests to a gel file and polish – and it will be completely free of charge. Whether you’re into muted soft pinks or sumptuous deep reds, you’ll be able to choose from OPI’s most-loved shades and leave with picture-perfect nails.
Manicure appointments will be available to book on the day on a first-come-first-served basis. So, if you’re in need of some TLC (and who isn’t), now’s the time to get your Stylist Live ticket to join us for free pampering, empowering talks and endless inspiration. Don’t forget to take a look at what else is on across the weekend.
The best part? You can still save 15% on your general admission tickets when you enter code STYLIST15 at checkout and pay just £22.10.
Blow Ltd is the UK’s leading at-home beauty service provider, offering over 100 hair, beauty and wellness treatments in the comfort of your home. Whether it’s a glam blow-dry before a night out, your weekly mani-pedi or a relaxing massage while the kids are asleep, they’ll get you looking and feeling fabulous! Blow has delivered over 750,000 treatments, fitting around every lifestyle, so is perfectly placed to treat you whatever your schedule.
