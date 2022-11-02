The nights may be getting darker, but that doesn’t mean your home needs to. Spice things up with some of our favourite picks from our homeware brands at Stylist Live. We’ve picked out some buys that will make your cosy nights in that much better, with everything from faux fur blankets to the perfect candle to create an inviting ambience.

Stylist Live is taking over the Truman Brewery from 11-13 November. This year, we’re bringing back the much-loved marketplace where you’ll find over 100 pop-ups. If you’re yet to book your ticket, now’s the time to do it while you can save 15% with the code SHOP. Book yours now!