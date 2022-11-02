Stylist Live: 5 home buys to add to your winter wish list
Join us at Stylist Live on 11-13 November and find cosy homeware to get your home winter-ready.
The nights may be getting darker, but that doesn’t mean your home needs to. Spice things up with some of our favourite picks from our homeware brands at Stylist Live. We’ve picked out some buys that will make your cosy nights in that much better, with everything from faux fur blankets to the perfect candle to create an inviting ambience.
Stylist Live is taking over the Truman Brewery from 11-13 November. This year, we’re bringing back the much-loved marketplace where you’ll find over 100 pop-ups. If you’re yet to book your ticket, now’s the time to do it while you can save 15% with the code SHOP. Book yours now!
Dusk
Layer up your sofa with Dusk’s collection of blankets – our favourites are the faux fur and chenille throws. Perfect to snuggle under on a relaxed night in.
Better yet, you could win £500 to spend at Dusk when you visit its Stylist Live pop-up. From new bedding, cosy throws and more cushions than you could dream of, it’s the perfect prize to get you ready for winter.
SevenSeventeen
There’s nothing quite like a movie night with snacks, blankets and candles. And we’ve found your new favourite candle: SevenSeventeen is bringing its collection of vegan-friendly candles to Stylist Live, including its new Christmas-scented Sparkle candle.
Not only do SevenSeventeen’s candles and diffusers smell great, they DO good too, with 10% of profits donated to mental health charities, with more than £50,000 raised to date.
YesColours
Step aside dopamine dressing, it’s dopamine décor time. YesColours is bringing its fabulous colour combos to Stylist Live, and we’re obsessed.
From electric blue to joyful lilacs, YesColours’ paints embrace different cultures and communities to develop vibrant colours focused on wellness and creativity.
The perfect antidote to grey weather.
East End Prints
Ham
The finishing touch to a cosy night in? A warming hot chocolate in one of Ham’s beautiful mugs.
Visit the Ham stand to find out what its new product is and why it will be a perfect addition to your home.
Images: courtesy of brands