Stylist Live: 7 experiential pop-ups you don’t want to miss
Head to the Stylist Live marketplace for unique gifts, complimentary pampering and other exciting surprises…
The Stylist Live marketplace is back in a big way and our editors have handpicked a selection of brands to bring you the Christmas shopping trip of dreams. Not only can you discover unique gifts on the shopping floor, but many of the pop-ups have exciting experiences that you can’t miss.
To add a special touch to your day out, you’ll also be treated to mini facials, the chance to design your own personalised perfume and more surprises.
Read on and take note of these pop-ups at Stylist Live…
Experimental Perfume Club
Experimental Perfume Club is demystifying the art of perfumery and making it personal. Drop by the pop-up at Stylist Live to choose and blend your own bespoke fragrance.
Plant trees with Sowvital
Sowvital will be planting a tree for every person who signs up to its newsletter during Stylist Live. Help Sowvital plant 10,000 trees and learn how to keep your own houseplants thriving.
Get free personalisation on Merci Maman jewellery
Cherish special moments with friends and family and personalise the perfect gift with hand-engraved jewellery at the Merci Maman pop-up.
Pamper yourself with a mini FAACE facial
Tired from all that shopping? We’ve got you covered. Head to FAACE’s pop-up to receive a mini facial, which includes a gentle cleanse, face massage, facial reflexology and a FAACE mask. While this gets to work, you’ll receive a hand and lower arm massage. The most suitable products will be selected for you by an in-house aromatherapist and facial skincare expert.
Meet a dream decoder at Dusk’s pop-up
Ever wondered what your dreams mean? Come and visit leading dream decoder Theresa Cheung at the Dusk stand over the weekend to find out.
Have a bra fitting at Beija London’s pop-up
Meet Beija London’s bra experts, who will measure you and find the perfect bra for you. The brand produce products that are made to last without compromising on style.
Stock up with tasters at Four Pillars Gin
Gin lovers rejoice… discover your new favourite bottle. Four Pillars Gin will be offering free tasters, so we know where we’re headed when the doors open.
