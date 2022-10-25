Stylist Live 2022: learn how to overcome imposter syndrome and build mental resilience at The School of Life stage
The School of Life is on a mission to help you heal, grow, and develop emotional intelligence – and they’re hosting a brand-new stage at Stylist Live. Get your VIP pass to access the workshops.
If you aren’t familiar with the game-changing School of Life, let us introduce you. It was founded in 2008 by renowned philosopher Alain De Botton (who’s appearing live on the main stage at Stylist Live) as a platform to help us find calm, self-understanding, resilience and connection – especially during troubled times.
To help you thrive and stay motivated through uncertain times, we’ve teamed up with The School of Life for a brand-new stage at Stylist Live. From developing self-belief to understanding the art of resilience, the empowering workshops led by The School of Life experts will arm you with the tools to become calmer and more self-aware.
The five workshops, each focusing on a different theme, are designed to give you new understandings and practical steps that you can use in your day-to-day life. Here’s everything you need to know about our shiny new stage…
How do I access the workshops?
The School of Life stage is in the VIP lounge and workshops are exclusive to VIP pass holders. Book yours now for £95 to get access to the School of Life workshop of your choice, a goody bag worth over £250, a spin on the Wheel Of Dreams, two cocktails, complimentary food and snacks and priority access to the catwalk sponsored by Max Factor.
Already got a VIP pass? You can book into your chosen workshop here. Simply select which day you’ve booked, click Already ordered tickets? and enter your order details to book.
The School of Life stage schedule
Read on for details of each workshop. Please note, spaces are very limited so if you want to book, we encourage you to get your VIP pass now to avoid disappointment.
What’s Your Attachment Style and Why Does It Matter?
If there is one basic move we can make to improve our relationships, it is to identify which of the three fundamental attachment styles we exhibit – and to deploy the knowledge in love, so as to warn ourselves and others of the traps we might fall into. Join a team member from The School of Life to discover what your attachment style may be.
Friday 3-3.30pm, Saturday 11-11.30am and Sunday 11.05-11.35am
Imposter Syndrome and How to Overcome It
Nearly all of us feel like impostors at some point: not because we are uniquely incompetent, but because we can’t imagine how deeply flawed the supposed ‘elite’ must be beneath their apparently polished surface. Join a team member from The School of Life to learn about the roots of Imposter Syndrome, and how you might begin to treat it.
Friday 4-4.45pm, Saturday 12.15-1pm and Sunday 12.15-1pm
The Language of Love: How to Communicate Better in Relationships
It’s often said that one of the most vital indicators of success in relationships is the ability to ‘communicate’ well. But in order to do so, we first have to know what level of skill we already possess — and where we should focus our energies on developing. Join a team member from The School of Life to help you understand your current capacities with gentle suggestions of areas of improvement.
Friday 5.20-5.50pm, Saturday 1.40-2.10pm and Sunday 1.40-2.10pm
You Are Stronger Than You Think: The Art of Resilience
One of the characteristic flaws of our minds is to exaggerate how fragile we might be. By continually renewing our acquaintance with our own resilience – that is, our ability to manage even if things go badly – we can learn to accept that the dangers we face are almost never as great as our imaginations tend to suggest. Join a team member from The School of Life to learn key ways to develop resilience.
Friday 6.30-7.15pm, Saturday 2.45-3.30pm and Sunday 2.45-3.30pm
Meditation for People Who Can’t Be Bothered to Do It
A lot of the trouble in our minds comes from thoughts that haven’t been untangled, examined and properly confronted. We’ve devised a technique based not on shutting out such thoughts, but rather on asking ourselves three simple questions: we call it a ‘Philosophical Meditation’. Join a team member from The School of Life to discover and practice this technique.
Friday 8-8.30pm, Saturday 4.05-4.35pm and Sunday 4.05-4.35pm
Please note, seats are limited so you can only book one session per person in advance. Available seats will be filled on a first come, first served basis if you’d like to swap on the day or attend more than one session.
Stylist Live takes place from 11-13 November at The Truman Brewery, London. Find out what’s on around the event and book your tickets here.
Got a question about your tickets? Drop us an email at events@stylist.co.uk
