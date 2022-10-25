Friday 4-4.45pm, Saturday 12.15-1pm and Sunday 12.15-1pm

The Language of Love: How to Communicate Better in Relationships

It’s often said that one of the most vital indicators of success in relationships is the ability to ‘communicate’ well. But in order to do so, we first have to know what level of skill we already possess — and where we should focus our energies on developing. Join a team member from The School of Life to help you understand your current capacities with gentle suggestions of areas of improvement.

Friday 5.20-5.50pm, Saturday 1.40-2.10pm and Sunday 1.40-2.10pm

You Are Stronger Than You Think: The Art of Resilience

One of the characteristic flaws of our minds is to exaggerate how fragile we might be. By continually renewing our acquaintance with our own resilience – that is, our ability to manage even if things go badly – we can learn to accept that the dangers we face are almost never as great as our imaginations tend to suggest. Join a team member from The School of Life to learn key ways to develop resilience.

Friday 6.30-7.15pm, Saturday 2.45-3.30pm and Sunday 2.45-3.30pm

Meditation for People Who Can’t Be Bothered to Do It

A lot of the trouble in our minds comes from thoughts that haven’t been untangled, examined and properly confronted. We’ve devised a technique based not on shutting out such thoughts, but rather on asking ourselves three simple questions: we call it a ‘Philosophical Meditation’. Join a team member from The School of Life to discover and practice this technique.

Friday 8-8.30pm, Saturday 4.05-4.35pm and Sunday 4.05-4.35pm