Stylist Live 2022: Bernardine Evaristo, Adam Kay, Sali Hughes and Oloni join the line-up
Stylist Live is making its grand return this November in Shoreditch – here’s your first look at some of the speakers taking to the stage.
The festival of inspiration is the biggest date in Stylist’s calendar, and this year it’s even more special. After three years of waiting to celebrate together again in person, we’re over the moon to have some of our favourite authors, activists and changemakers joining us on 11-13 November.
Not only do tickets include live catwalk shows, access to the Stylist Live market and a free drink on arrival, but all talks on the main stage too.
The line-up of remarkable women (and some men) will empower you, give you some self-love tools, get you laughing and leave you utterly inspired.
Here’s a peek at just some of the incredible guests joining us this year…
Bernardine Evaristo: Saturday 12 November
Booker Prize-winning author of Girl, Woman, Other and Stylist’s Writer of the Year, Bernardine Evaristo will be joining us on stage to discuss her recent memoir Manifesto: On Never Giving Up.
The fearless memoir gives us an extraordinary look at Evaristo’s experiences, from an upbringing steeped in racism to how she became the first Black woman to win the Booker Prize since its inception over 50 years ago – and making history along the way.
Adam Kay: Sunday 13 November
Five years after the release of his bestselling 2017 memoir This Is Going To Hurt (and following the hilarious-slash-heartbreaking BBC adaptation starring Ben Whishaw), Adam Kay is back with his second book. Out on 15 September, Undoctored: The Story Of A Medic Who Ran Out Of Patients, is a hilarious yet honest look at what Kay has experienced since hanging up his scrubs and retiring from the NHS frontline.
It’s sure to be a hit – and we’re certain his talk at Stylist Live will be too, as Kay will be bringing his trademark wit, wisdom and candour to the stage.
Pre-order Undoctored: The Story Of A Medic Who Ran Out Of Patients by Adam Kay at Bookshop, £22
Sali Hughes: Sunday 13 November
Beloved beauty journalist, acclaimed author, and Beauty Banks co-founder Sali Hughes will be sharing no-nonsense life advice from her latest book Everything Is Washable And Other Life Lessons.
The invaluable guide has tips on everything from how to deal with unequal earnings to how to cut your own fringe (if you dare). Like a sisterly companion, Hughes’s book promises to be a must-have for all those navigating womanhood.
Pre-order Everything Is Washable And Other Life Lessons by Sali Hughes at Bookshop, £26
Oloni: day TBC
Blogger, podcaster and The Big O author Oloni will be dispensing her trademark sex and relationship insights at a Stylist Live panel.
The British Nigerian sex-positive educator and relationship advisor will be delving into topics including dating, female orgasms and masturbation at her no-holds-barred talk. Come prepared with questions and leave with the tools to have the best sex of your life.
Ready to celebrate with us IRL? Book your Stylist Live tickets now. We can't wait to see you there!
11-13 November 2022, The Truman Brewery London. Tickets from £26.
Image credits: Charlie Clift