Stylist Live

Stylist Live 2022: Get your VIP ticket for a chance to win a Grind coffee machine, Glossier hero set and more with the Wheel of Dreams

Stylist Live 2022 promises to be a three-day extravaganza filled with celebrity interviews, shopping and endless style inspiration  and VIP guests have the chance to win a selection of covetable prizes, courtesy of the Wheel of Dreams.

Stylist Live is back – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Taking place at The Truman Brewery from 11-13 November, the three-day event will feature everything from inspiring talks by Fearne Cotton and Alex Scott, shopping from over 100 brands, including vegan handbag specialists Luxtra and Four Pillars Gin, plus endless style inspiration at our catwalk shows – and it gets even better.

VIP guests at the event will get to take home a goody bag worth over £250; enjoy complimentary food and drinks; get exclusive entry into the VIP lounge, as well as priority access to the catwalk and the chance to spin the brand-new Wheel of Dreams.

Stylist Live VIP: win incredible prizes with the Wheel of Dreams

The Wheel of Dreams will be located in the VIP lounge at the show, where VIP ticket-holders will be given the chance to spin the wheel and win some amazing prizes.

Prizes include a Grind coffee machine, a BYOB pottery workshop voucher, a Louise Roe X Pixi Cream Rouge Palette and a Glossier hero set – the list goes on.

For a chance to spin the Wheel of Dreams, book your Stylist Live VIP tickets here.

Scroll down for a peek at what you could win on the wheel…

  • CAUDALIE

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_Caudalie

    60 minute facial in London Boutique and Vinoclean Instant Foaming Cleanser

  • KETTLEBOOBS

    wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_Kettleboobs

    6kg Kettlebell 

  • GLOSSIER

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_Glossier

    Cloud Paint, Milky Jelly Cleanser, Boy Brow and Glossier You 

  • MEJURI

    Wheel of dreams Stylist Live_Mejuri

    Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace, Boyfriend 14k Gold Bold Chain and Croissant Dome Hoops

  • Grind

    Stylist Live_wheel of dreams_Grind

    Grind One Coffee Machine with frother and a 6 month coffee subscription

  • DR PAWPAW

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_DR PAW PAW

    Dr.PAWPAW Original Balm, Overnight Lip Mask, Cocoa & Coconut Hand Cream, Everybody Wash and more from their range

  • FAITH IN NATURE

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_faith in nature

    Dragon Fruit Shampoo and Conditioner Bar

  • FAACE

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_Faace

    Tired Faace, Period Faace, Sweaty Faace, Menopause Faace, Dull Faace and Dirty Faace

  • URBAN DECAY

    Wheel of dreams_Urban Decay

    Naked Palette, All Nighter Setting Spray, Vice Lipstick and Wild Lash Mascara

  • KRISTIN ESS HAIR

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_Kristin Ess Hair

     The One Signature Shampoo, The One Signature Conditioner and Daily Scalp and Hair Mask

  • BYOMA

    Wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_BYOMA

    Creamy Jelly Cleanser, Brightening Serum and Moisturising Rich Cream

  • SEOULISTA BEAUTY

    wheel of dreams Stylist Live_Seoulista Beauty

    Hydration, Brightening and Calming Serums and the Cryo Cool Tool

  • BAKED BY STEPH

    wheel of dreams STYLIST LIVE_BAKED BY STEPH

    OMG Congrats Letterbox Cookies

  • LISA FRANKLIN

    wheel of dreams_STYLIST LIVE_LISA FRANKLIN

    Bespoke facial 

  • L'OCCITANE

    loccitane_STYLIST LIVE_WHEEL OF DREAMS

    Shea Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil, Verbena Body Lotion, Lavender Foaming Bath, Shea Butter Foot Cream, Shea Milk Soap Bar and 2022 Iconic Blue Pouch

  • MALLOW & MARSH

    Wheel of dreams_stylist live_mallow and marsh

    Marshmallow Bars, Flavoured Marshmallow Pouches and Mallow & Marsh Tote

  • MAISON MIRABEAU

    wheel of dreams_STYLIST LIVE_MIRABEAU

    Luxury Picnic Basket Set, Twilly Box, La Folie Sparkling Rose, Pure Rose and Dry Gin

  • PIXI

    wheel of dreams_stylist live_pixi

    Louise Roe X Pixi Cream Rouge Palette

  • HADA LABO TOKYO

    Wheel of dreams_Hada Labo Tokyo

    Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Super Hydrator, Skin Plumping Gel, Premium Day Cream, Premium Night cream plus many more

  • HAIR LOVING

    Stylist Live_Wheel of dreams_hair loving

    Hair oil and derma roller bundle

  • WHIND

    wheel of dreams_Stylist Live_whind

    Les petites gift set

